This Week: Kids & Death

In this episode of The Children's Hour, we talk about something really hard: death and grief. Hosted by Katie Stone, the Kids Crew helps us understand how kids feel when they lose someone special. This could be a person or even a pet. With holidays like Halloween and Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) happening around this time, we often think about people we’ve loved and lost. In this show, we learn how to cope with those feelings and how to support each other when we feel sad.

Death is a part of life, but talking about it can feel strange or even scary. On this show, we explore why it's important to talk about grief, how kids experience it, and what we can do to feel better. With the help of special guests and stories from our Kids Crew, we learn that even though grief can be really tough, we can get through it together. There are ways to remember the people and pets we love, and it’s okay to feel sad, mad, or even confused. This episode helps kids understand that they’re not alone in feeling these big emotions.

Two of our Kids Crew members, Sage and Skye, share a touching story about their dog, Sumi, who passed away recently. Skye talks about how much she misses Sumi, and Sage shares a memory about how Sumi once saved her from falling and getting hurt. They describe how, after Sumi passed away, it felt like her spirit stayed with them, finding a special resting place in their family’s garden. By having this memory, Sage and Skye can remember Sumi and feel close to her even though she’s no longer here. This story shows how kids can find comfort and peace through memories of their loved ones.

We also talk with Kelly Geib-Eckenroth from the Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico. This support helps them understand that it’s okay to feel all kinds of emotions when grieving, and that they don’t have to go through it alone.

Vanessa Vassar, another guest on the show, shares her experience of grief through a special children’s book she wrote called Evan and the Sky Goats. Her book is about a little boy who loses his sister and finds joy again by making friends with magical goats. Vanessa tells us how stories like this can help kids deal with their own sadness and learn to find happiness again, even after a loss.

We also learn about Día de los Muertos, a holiday celebrated in Mexico and other parts of Latin America, including New Mexico. It’s a joyful holiday where families honor the spirits of loved ones who have passed away. Families create ofrendas (altars) with photos, favorite foods, and marigold flowers to invite the spirits of their loved ones to visit. Día de los Muertos teaches us that remembering those who have died doesn’t have to be sad—it can be a celebration of their lives and a time to feel connected to them again.

Finally, we talk with Gail Rubin, a death educator, who helps people understand death in a way that feels less scary. She even uses humor to explain why it’s important to plan for things like funerals and wills. Gail reminds us that although talking about death can be difficult, it’s something that everyone will go through, and being prepared can make it easier for families when the time comes.

This episode of The Children’s Hour helps kids understand that it’s okay to feel sad or confused about death, and that talking about grief with others can help us heal. Whether it's remembering a pet like Sumi, or learning about ways to celebrate life through Día de los Muertos, this episode shows that even though grief is hard, it’s something we can all get through together. Tune in to The Children’s Hour for this thoughtful and comforting conversation about life, death, and how kids can cope with big emotions.

This episode of The Children's Hour is produced by Katie Stone and The Children’s Hour Inc. We are a non-profit organization dedicated to producing high-quality kids' public radio. Thaniel the Intern helps with our playlists and transcripts.

© 2024 The Children’s Hour Inc. All rights reserved. Listen to The Children’s Hour anytime at ChildrensHour.org.