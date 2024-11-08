This Week: Apes

In this episode of The Children’s Hour, the Kids Crew dives into the captivating realm of great apes, featuring orangutans, chimpanzees, and gorillas. Special guest Michelle Desilets from Forests for Orangutans shares insights into the behaviors, lifestyles, and struggles of these remarkable animals. We also visit the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo to get an up-close look at chimpanzees. Join us for an engaging and informative adventure into the world of these extraordinary creatures!

The Kids Crew is going on an adventure to learn all about some of our closest relatives in the animal kingdom—the great apes! We’re diving into the lives of orangutans, chimpanzees, and gorillas to discover what makes these animals so incredible. Did you know that great apes, like orangutans, share up to 97% of their DNA with humans? That makes them some of the most intelligent animals on the planet!

First, we’ll chat with Michelle Desilets from Forests for Orangutans, who will teach us fascinating facts about these amazing creatures. Orangutans are not just smart, but they have unique skills that help them survive in their rainforest homes. You'll hear about their favorite foods (hint: they love jackfruit!) and how they use their strong jaws to crack open coconuts. You’ll also learn about the serious threats they face from humans, like habitat loss and hunting.

But that’s not all—we’re also taking a field trip to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo! There, we’ll meet with a zookeeper who cares for chimpanzees and get a behind-the-scenes look at how these amazing animals live in the zoo. Chimpanzees are social animals, much like us, and we’ll discover how they interact with each other and their environment.

Throughout the episode, we’ll explore what makes the great apes, including gorillas, such fascinating creatures. We’ll learn that these animals live in complex societies, use tools, and have strong family bonds. And did you know that orangutans, chimpanzees, and gorillas each have different adaptations to their environments? From the treetops of the rainforest to the forest floor, each species has its own way of thriving in the wild.

Join us for this fun, educational, and music-filled episode as we discover the wonderful world of apes. Whether you’re a budding scientist or just curious about these incredible creatures, there’s something for everyone in this show! Don’t miss the chance to learn, laugh, and explore with The Children’s Hour!

This episode of The Children’s Hour is written and produced by Katie Stone, with help from Senior Producer Christina Stella and intern Thaniel. Special thanks to our guest Michelle Desilets from Forests for Orangutans, and Jonathan Cordova, the chimpanzee keeper at the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo.

