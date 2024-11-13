This Week: Favorite Things

Do you have a favorite thing? Most of us have a few favorite things, like our favorite foods, or sports, or even songs. Genevieve takes us on a journey to the Santa Fe Opera, where she attends her very first live opera, Tristan und Isolde. She interviews Chelsea Dennis, the production director, who explains the magic of opera, how it's different from plays and musicals, and what it takes to bring a grand production to life.

We also welcome special guests from Animal Humane New Mexico, who share how they care for pets and help find loving homes for animals in need. They explain the importance of adopting pets and what it takes to be a responsible pet owner, with advice for families thinking about adding a furry friend to their home.

Kodiak and Corbit get an unforgettable experience flying in an airplane with the Young Eagles program.

They learn about experimental airplanes, how they're built, and the basics of flight from real pilots. The crew also interviews a retired Air Force instructor pilot and discovers what it's like to see the world from high in the sky.

This episode of The Children’s Hour is written and produced by Katie Stone, with production help from Eli Henley, Genevieve, Corbit and Kodiak. Special thanks to the Santa Fe Opera, Animal Humane New Mexico, and the Experimental Aircraft Association group 179 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Children’s Hour is distributed by Native Voice One: The Native American Radio Network.

© 2024 The Children’s Hour Inc. All Rights Reserved.

