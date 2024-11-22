This Week: Grateful For Grandparents

This week on The Children's Hour, it's the season of gratitude, and we're grateful for some of the most important people in our lives: our grandparents. The Kids have messages and stories to share for and about their own grandparents. We'll also hear kids from Jimmy Carter Middle School telling stories about grandparent love and magic in action.

The Children's Hour Kids Crew is joined this week by students in Randy Pence's class at Jimmy Carter Middle School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as we celebrate and honor some of our favorite people in the world: our grandparents.

Throughout the program, you'll hear from our Kids Crew with comments about their own grandparents, and we learn that some of our crew no longer have grandparents. Lucy tells us how that feels, and gives great advice about appreciating your grandparents, because the time with them is precious.

We also hear a review of the PBS Kids show, Carl the Collector from Kids Crewmember, Thorfin. This show features a lead character who has autism, and Thorfin can relate. Autism is common, and it's important for kids to learn from Carl how his autism shapes how he views the world.

This episode of The Children’s Hour is written and produced by Katie Stone, with production help from the Kids Crew, Randy Pence at Jimmy Carter Middle School, and the kids in his classroom. Thaniel Lentz is our intern.

The Children’s Hour is distributed by Native Voice One: The Native American Radio Network.

