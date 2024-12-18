This Week: Holidays 2024

Get into the holiday spirit with The Children’s Hour as we unwrap the traditions and tunes that make the season magical! This week, we explore how New Mexicans celebrate Christmas with a unique twist—ever heard of “Christmas” red and green chili on your food? The second graders from Coronado Elementary School’s bilingual classroom teach us all about the state’s iconic chilies, their history, and how they’re grown. Tune in for festive music, fun facts about holiday traditions from around the world, and a special spotlight on how chilies are central to New Mexican culture. From carols to chili ristras, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss this heartwarming holiday adventure brought to you by kids, for kids, and kids at heart! Featuring music from Laurie Berkner, Joanie Leeds, Van Sereno, Ella Jenkins, and more. Plus, hear holiday favorites like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” with a TCH twist!This episode of The Children’s Hour is written and produced by Katie Stone, with production help from Ann Lopez. Many thanks to the second grade students in Mrs. Monica Charles' bilingual class at Coronado Elementary School in Albuquerque, New Mexico.The Children’s Hour is distributed by Native Voice One: The Native American Radio Network.© 2024 The Children’s Hour Inc. All Rights Reserved.

