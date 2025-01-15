This Week:

Folk Art

The Children's Hour wanted to learn more about Folk Art, so we took the train, and headed to the Santa Fe International Folk Art Market, an annual summer market and festival held every year in July in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The Santa Fe International Folk Art Market is the largest in the world, generating millions of dollars in sales each year for the artisans from around the world.

Before we got to the market, to learn the basics of what Folk Art is, we first chatted with Leslie Fagre, Director of Education at the Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe. Then, we went to the market itself, where the Kids Crew talked with dozens of artists for this show, each willing to share their passion and story behind their art. Find photos and our Learn-Along guide at the episode post.

This episode was recorded by Kids Crew members at the Santa Fe International Folk Art Market, along with their families, including Jo, Thorfin, Addie & Andrew. This episode was produced by Katie Stone, our executive producer. We had production help from Eli Henley, Gus Tafoya, and our senior producer, Christina Stella. Lorraine Archibald wrote our curriculum and provided educational oversight.

The Children’s Hour received special support to produce this show from New Mexico Arts, a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, the National Endowment for the Arts. Our thanks to the Santa Fe International Folk Art Market for making this show possible.

