This Week:

At the Bottom of the Sea

This time on The Children's Hour, the Kids Crew get aboard the JOIDES Resolution, virtually, while the ship is at sea off the coast of Portugal. We meet Amy Mayer, the Onboard Outreach Officer for the JOIDES Expedition 397, and research fellow Saray Sanchez. We learn how the JOIDES brings up core samples from the ocean floor, that they then slice, x-ray, and study. Some of the soils they are bringing to the surface are over 300 million years old. Scientists aboard the JOIDES stay for a short rotation, and collect as much data as possible. The ship is drilling for core samples 24 hours a day, 7 days a week when they are at the drilling site. The Kids Crew have a lot of questions for Amy and Saray about life on board a scientific research vessel. We also hear a poem by Kenn Nesbitt, from his poetry playground Poetry4Kids.com. Mixed with great music celebrating the sea, get to the bottom of the ocean with us, this time on The Children's Hour.

This episode was written, recorded, and produced by Katie Stone at the Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico USA, with production help from Christina Stella and Sarah Gabrielli. The Children's Hour is distributed by Native Voice One: The Native American Radio Network.

