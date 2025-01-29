This Week:

Eagles

Have you ever wondered about the mighty eagle, the king of the skies? In this episode of The Children’s Hour, we take flight with these incredible birds. Eagles are known for their sharp eyesight, powerful wings, and majestic presence. They’re also important symbols in cultures around the world, representing strength and freedom. We explore what makes eagles unique, from their incredible hunting skills to their ability to soar at great heights.

We’re also thrilled to take you to the Zuni Eagle Aviary, a unique sanctuary where eagles are cared for and honored as part of the Zuni cultural tradition. Kids Crew members Caibiya and Lucasti bring us their field reporting from this incredible place, sharing what they learned about the connection between eagles and the Zuni people. Then, we are joined by Dr. Brian Millsap, a research biologist from New Mexico State University, who shares his insights about eagle behavior and conservation. As we learn about the lives of these predators, we also discover what makes an eagle unique, and how their populations are managing around the globe. Join us as we celebrate the beauty and power of eagles through stories, science, and fun. A favorite bird for so many people around the world, soar with eagles on The Children’s Hour. This episode of The Children’s Hour was produced by Katie Stone and the Kids Crew, along with Gus Tafoya, Sarah Gabrielli, and Thaniel Lentz. Engineering support was provided by Chad Scheer. Special thanks to everyone who contributed their voices, questions, and energy to make this show possible, including the Tsabetsaye family in Zuni Pueblo, and Dr. Brian Millsap at New Mexico State University.

The Children’s Hour is distributed by Native Voice One: The Native American Radio Network.

©2025 The Children’s Hour Inc.

Learn more at ChildrensHour.org.