This Week:

Sleep

Why do we spend so much of our lives sleeping? Is anything happening in our brains while we sleep? Do animals sleep the same way we do? On this episode of The Children's Hour, we explore the science of sleep with expert guests and our Kids Crew. We spend about a third of our lives sleeping, but it's far from wasted time! Our brains and bodies work hard while we rest. Neuroscientist Vishal Sumra joins us to explain how sleep helps our brains clean up, repair, and store memories. We also talk about dreaming and why some people remember their dreams while others forget them completely. Did you know we dream for about two hours every night? Sleep doesn’t just help our brains—it’s important for our bodies, too! We learn how sleep helps muscles grow and keeps us feeling strong and healthy. But what happens when we don’t get enough sleep? We find out how lack of sleep can make us feel cranky, forgetful, and even sick. Have you ever wondered how animals sleep? Do sharks really sleep with their eyes open? Author Stephen J. Simmons shares stories from his book Where Do Ocean Creatures Sleep at Night? and tells us about the different ways animals sleep underwater. Plus, our Kids Crew shares their own sleep stories and questions, and we have a book review from Max! And, of course, we’ve got great music to dream to. Learn more about sleep, see photos, and explore activities at https://childrenshour.org/sleep This episode was written and produced by Katie Stone with help from Sarah Gabrielli and Thaniel Lentz. Chad Scheer is our recording engineer at Outpost Performance Space. The learning tools were created by Ronnie Reynolds.

