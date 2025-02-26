This Week:

Dr. Seuss

On this episode of The Children’s Hour, we are going to dive into the life and legacy of Dr. Seuss, exploring how he crafted his beloved stories and why his books continue to captivate young readers today. Through engaging discussions, musical interludes, and fascinating insights, we uncover what makes his work so timeless and impactful. We were joined by biographer Brian Jay Jones, who wrote Becoming Dr. Seuss: Theodor Geisel and the Making of an American Imagination. He shared amazing stories about how Dr. Seuss became an author, where he got his ideas, and how he changed children’s books forever. Did you know Dr. Seuss wasn’t really a doctor? And that he almost gave up after his first book was rejected many times? Brian Jay Jones told us all about it! Dr. Seuss' books aren’t just fun—they also carry important messages. The Lorax teaches about protecting the environment, Horton Hears a Who reminds us that every voice matters, and The Butter Battle Book shows how silly arguments can grow into big problems. His playful words make reading fun while helping us learn valuable lessons. Throughout the show, we heard songs inspired by Dr. Seuss, and had a lively discussion with our Kids Crew about their favorite Seuss books. Do you have a favorite? Maybe Oh, the Places You’ll Go! or Horton Hears a Who!? Grab your Dr. Seuss books and join us as we learn about his incredible life and legacy. National Dr. Seuss Day is celebrated every year on March 2nd, the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss. This special day is part of Read Across America, a nationwide event that encourages children to discover the joy of reading. Schools, libraries, and communities honor Dr. Seuss' legacy by hosting fun literacy activities, reading his beloved books, and dressing up as favorite Seussian characters. It’s a day to inspire a love for storytelling, creativity, and imagination in young readers everywhere! This episode was written and produced by The Children’s Hour Inc, and executive producer Katie Stone, with production help from Sarah Gabrielli and Thaniel Lentz. Many thanks to our guest, Brian Jay Jones, for sharing his insights into the world of Dr. Seuss. Our show was recorded at the Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque, New Mexico by Chad Scheer.

