This week on The Children’s Hour:

What Is Justice?

What is justice, and why is it important? In this episode of The Children’s Hour, the Kids Crew explores what justice means and how the courts help make sure laws are fair for everyone.

Our first guest, Maria Martinez-Sanchez, is a lawyer from ACLU New Mexico. She teaches us about the three branches of government and how they work together to make and enforce laws. We learn that there are different kinds of courts, from small local courts to the biggest court in the country, the U.S. Supreme Court. Maria explains how courts handle both criminal cases (when someone is accused of breaking the law) and civil cases (when people have a disagreement that needs to be solved).

Maria also helps us understand how a trial works. She talks about how juries decide cases, how judges make sure everything is fair, and how people can appeal if they think a court made a mistake. We hear about important court cases in history, like Brown v. Board of Education, which made it illegal to separate students in schools based on their skin color. The Kids Crew asks Maria lots of questions about laws, fairness, and how courts protect our rights.

But did you know that the United States actually has two different kinds of justice systems? Native American tribes have their own tribal courts, which work separately from state and federal courts. Our second guest, Chief Justice Rosanna Toya, helps us understand how tribal courts work. She explains that every tribe has its own way of handling justice—some use a system similar to the U.S. government, while others follow traditional laws passed down for generations.

Chief Justice Toya tells us how tribal courts handle problems in their communities, like arguments between neighbors or bigger cases that affect the whole tribe. She explains why it’s important for Native American nations to have their own laws and judges, so they can protect their traditions while keeping people safe and treated fairly.

This episode of The Children's Hour takes listeners on a journey to understand what justice is, how courts work, and why different justice systems exist in the U.S.

This episode was produced by Katie Stone with production help from Sarah Gabrielli and Thaniel Lentz. Many thanks to the ACLU-NM Legal Director Maria Martinez Sanchez, and to Chief Justice Roshanna Toya for being with us on the show.

The Children's Hour is a production of The Children's Hour Inc., a New Mexico-based nonprofit. The Children’s Hour is distributed by Native Voice One: The Native American Radio Network.

© 2025 The Children's Hour Inc., All Rights Reserved.