Create Your Own Way

How do you express yourself? Creativity takes many forms, from drawing and painting to acting, composing music, and even writing stories. On this episode of The Children's Hour, we explore the many ways people create their own path through the arts.

We meet Albuquerque-based street artist Maywin Padilla, who transforms public sidewalks into vibrant works of chalk art. She shares her journey as an artist, the joys of working with temporary media, and how she found her creative passion. We’re also joined by some of the most imaginative minds in entertainment, including the legendary William Shatner, who speaks about his creative process as an actor, musician, and storyteller. Hear a track from his children’s release, Where Will The Animal Sleep. Dan Gutman, bestselling author of the My Weird School series, tells us how he turned a childhood love of stories into a career writing books that make kids laugh. Plus, we chat with Celestina Harris, an 11-year-old actress and voice talent known for her work on The Backyardigans and Young Jedi Adventures. Music plays a huge role in creativity, and in this episode, we showcase the world premiere of A Balloon’s Breath, a symphony for strings composed by 12-year-old Evan Daitz. Inspired by the sound of hot air balloons during Albuquerque’s International Balloon Fiesta, this piece highlights the boundless possibilities of young composers. Performed at Chatter, a monthly series at the Santa Fe Contemporary Art Center. Directed by David Feilberg.

This episode was recorded at Tiguex Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Santa Fe Contemporary Art Center in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with additional studio recordings in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho New Mexico. The Children’s Hour is produced by Katie Stone with production help this week from Sarah Gabrielli, Anne Lopez, Thaniel Lentz, Claire Reynolds, and Benjamin Green. Our audio engineer is Chad Sheer, with additional engineering by Grant Taylor, Katie Stone and Thaniel Lentz. Special thanks to David Feilberg and the musicians at Chatter for their performance of A Balloon’s Breath. The Children’s Hour is distributed by Native Voice One: The Native American Radio Network.

