This week on The Children’s Hour:

Roots

Roots are everywhere! They grow under trees, flowers, and even the food we eat. In this episode of The Children's Hour, we dig deep into the ground to learn about roots and how they help our planet.

Roots do more than just hold a plant in place—they gather water and nutrients from the soil, helping plants grow tall and strong. Some roots are so powerful that they can break through concrete, while others stretch deep underground to help trees survive in the desert.

We met Jane Westbrook, an artist and educator who calls herself a “rootologist.” Jane has spent years studying roots and even painted a massive mural showing different kinds of roots at the Open Space Visitor Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She taught us about different types of roots and how they feed plants, store food, and even talk to each other through underground networks!

We were also joined by Robin Wall Kimmerer, the author of Braiding Sweetgrass, and Monique Gray Smith, who adapted the book for young readers. Braiding Sweetgrass is about how Indigenous knowledge and science can work together to help us understand plants and nature. Robin and Monique shared stories about how plants teach us important lessons, and how we can give back to the Earth in return for all the gifts it gives us.

Robin Wall Kimmerer told us the ancient Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) story of Sky Woman. In this legend, a woman falls from the sky and is saved by animals who help create the land we live on today. This story reminds us that we must care for the Earth, just as it cares for us.

This episode was written and produced by Katie Stone, with production help from Sarah Gabrielli and Thaniel Lentz. Special thanks to our guests Jane Westbrook, Robin Wall Kimmerer, and Monique Gray Smith.

The Children’s Hour is distributed by Native Voice One, the Native American Radio Network.

© 2025 The Children's Hour Inc, All Rights Reserved.

