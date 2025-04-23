This week on The Children’s Hour:

Frogs & Toads

On this episode of The Children’s Hour, we met Josh Butler, the senior zookeeper for reptiles and amphibians at the Albuquerque Biopark Zoo. He taught us about these amazing creatures and even introduced us to one of the largest toads in North America: the Colorado River Toad, also called the Sonoran Desert Toad. This toad has a very poisonous skin, which protects it from predators like dogs. Its special skin glands help it stay moist and safe.

Toads are actually a kind of frog, even though they look different, they're in the same family. Toads usually have bumpy skin, short legs, and can live far from water. Frogs usually have smooth skin, long legs, and live in wetter places. Both frogs and toads eat bugs—a lot of bugs—and help keep insect populations under control.

We learned about the Woodhouse’s toad, a species that’s common in Albuquerque. These toads love to hang out near streetlights at night to snack on insects. We also heard how some frogs, like bullfrogs, make big, booming croaks. That’s actually how bullfrogs got their name—because of their loud voices, not because they like the color red!

Did you know frogs can breathe through their skin? That's why it's important they stay wet. Their thin skin can even absorb oxygen from water! Frogs and toads are not like lizards—they don’t have scales and need moisture to survive.

But not everything is happy in the frog world. According to the Extinction Diaries, about 40% of amphibians are at risk of going extinct in the next 20 years. That's nearly 2,000 kinds of frogs and toads! Pollution, pesticides, climate change, and a deadly skin disease are all hurting them. Some chemicals even mess up frog hormones, turning boy frogs into girls.

