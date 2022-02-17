Researchers find community is key to high COVID-19 vaccination rates in Indigenous communities

University Showcase, 2/18, 8a: The COVID-19 pandemic has hit indigenous communities in New Mexico and across the country particularly hard, bringing to the fore ongoing discrimination in the healthcare system. But the American Indian and Alaska Native population has consistently had the highest first dose and full vaccination rates of any racial or ethnic group.

That’s despite a long history of colonialism that has instilled distrust in government and some medical institutions.

A new article in the New England Journal of Medicine by two University of New Mexico scholars, and researchers at other universities, explores the effectiveness of the Indigenous communities' response.