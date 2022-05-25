UNM students use capstone project to help Zuni youth fix flooding issue

University Showcase, 5/20, 8a: Each year graduating seniors in the department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering at the University of New Mexico do a capstone project. This year one team worked with young people at Zuni Pueblo who coordinate the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project, or ZYEP, which was formed in 2009 to help youth on the pueblo learn Zuni traditions. ZYEP needed help with flooding in a park that ZYEP helped build as part of its work on water harvesting and food sovereignty. Students and their mentors helped find a solution to help the pueblo maintain these important traditions, even in the face of historic drought and climate change.

You can see a video about ZYEP’s work here .

GUESTS: