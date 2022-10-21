Exhibit recalls artists' protest over U.S. intervention in Central America

University Showcase, 10/21, 8a: In 1984, a collective of artists used public demonstrations, film, art exhibitions, mail art, performances, and poetry readings to protest U.S. military interventions in Central America, as well as educate the U.S. public, and develop transnational networks for community organizing, solidarity, and exchange. An exhibition at the University of New Mexico Art Museum, Art for the Future: Artists Call and Central American Solidarities , focuses on the formative years of the campaign, called “Artists Call Against U.S. Intervention in Central America.” The movement was grounded in the political organizing of artists and activists such as Daniel Flores y Ascencio, Lucy Lippard, Doug Ashford, Leon Golub, and Coosje van Bruggen, and grew to be supported by more than 1,000 artists in New York, and many more in over 25 cities across North America. – and its legacy, with newly commissioned work inspired by the original creations. It’s currently at the UNM Art Museum through December 3.

Upcoming events include a panel discussion on October 27 and a film screening on October 29 with Salvadoran poet and filmmaker Daniel Flores y Ascencio, followed by a discussion of the film with Indigenous activists and scholars.

GUESTS:

