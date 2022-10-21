© 2022 KUNM
University Showcase

Exhibit recalls artists' protest over U.S. intervention in Central America

Published October 21, 2022 at 8:22 AM MDT
U.S. Isolation Box, Grenada_HansHaacke_Peter Harris Photography.png
1 of 3  — U.S. Isolation Box, Grenada_HansHaacke_Peter Harris Photography.png
ArtistsCallMeeting_Doug Ashford.png
2 of 3  — ArtistsCallMeeting_Doug Ashford.png
Artists Call organizational meeting at Leon Golub’s and Nancy Spero’s studio, New York, 1984.
Doug Ashford
 Doroteo Guamuche_byBenvenuto Chavajay.jpg
3 of 3  —  Doroteo Guamuche_byBenvenuto Chavajay.jpg
Benvenuto Chavajay uses a moment in 1952 that foreshadows the erasure of Indigenous Guatemalan culture when the renaming of Guatemalan athlete Doroteo Guamuch was renamed “Mateo Flores” by the North American press when, after winning the Boston Marathon, they were unable to pronounce his Indigenous name. To reclaim Guamuch’s foreclosed Indigenous history, Chavajay tattoos his identity card on his back.
Benvenuto Chavajay

University Showcase, 10/21, 8a: In 1984, a collective of artists used public demonstrations, film, art exhibitions, mail art, performances, and poetry readings to protest U.S. military interventions in Central America, as well as educate the U.S. public, and develop transnational networks for community organizing, solidarity, and exchange. An exhibition at the University of New Mexico Art Museum, Art for the Future: Artists Call and Central American Solidarities, focuses on the formative years of the campaign, called “Artists Call Against U.S. Intervention in Central America.” The movement was grounded in the political organizing of artists and activists such as Daniel Flores y Ascencio, Lucy Lippard, Doug Ashford, Leon Golub, and Coosje van Bruggen, and grew to be supported by more than 1,000 artists in New York, and many more in over 25 cities across North America. – and its legacy, with newly commissioned work inspired by the original creations. It’s currently at the UNM Art Museum through December 3.

Upcoming events include a panel discussion on October 27 and a film screening on October 29 with Salvadoran poet and filmmaker Daniel Flores y Ascencio, followed by a discussion of the film with Indigenous activists and scholars.

GUESTS:

  • Erina Duganne, co-curator and professor of art history, Texas State University
  • Arif Khan, director of the UNM Art Museum
  • Abigail Satinsky, co-curator and head of public engagement, Tufts University Art Galleries
