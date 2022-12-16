Book update offers more context for Santa Fe history

University Showcase 12/16 8a: On this episode, we talk with Audra Bellmore, author of the fifth edition of "Old Santa Fe Today." For decades, the book has been used by tourists, writers and scholars to delve into the history and architecture of the City Different. It was originally published in 1966 and the new edition explores Santa Fe’s architecture, history and important figures through properties designated as worthy of preservation by the Historic Santa Fe Foundation.

The update, published by the Museum of New Mexico Press, includes revised and expanded narratives on the architecture, history and ownership of each property, as well as the social and historical context.

Bellmore is the John Gaw Meem Curator at the University of New Mexico and oversees the John Gaw Meem Archives of Southwest Architecture.