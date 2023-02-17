Conference focuses on Latinx speculative fiction, art and performance

University Showcase 2/17 8a: Next month at the University of New Mexico a conference will bring together scholars, artists and performers to explore the speculative, a broad term for science fiction, fantasy and utopian/dystopian fiction.

The conference is designed to help develop the evolving field of Chicanx and Latinx speculative fiction, art and performance.

It will include the exhibit Milenio Chicanismos Del Futuro featuring 10 artists working to define Chicano futurism in contemporary art.

Latinx Visions: Speculative Worlds in Latinx Art, Literature & Performance takes place March 9 to 11 and is open to all.

Find conference details and registration information online.

