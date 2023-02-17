© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
bigsquare1400_copy_0.png
University Showcase

Conference focuses on Latinx speculative fiction, art and performance

By Megan Kamerick
Published February 17, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST
Guillermo Gómez Peña
Guillermo Gómez Peña
/

University Showcase 2/17 8a: Next month at the University of New Mexico a conference will bring together scholars, artists and performers to explore the speculative, a broad term for science fiction, fantasy and utopian/dystopian fiction.

The conference is designed to help develop the evolving field of Chicanx and Latinx speculative fiction, art and performance.

It will include the exhibit Milenio Chicanismos Del Futuro featuring 10 artists working to define Chicano futurism in contemporary art.

Latinx Visions: Speculative Worlds in Latinx Art, Literature & Performance takes place March 9 to 11 and is open to all.
Find conference details and registration information online.

GUESTS:

  • Matthew Goodwin, professor in the Department of Chicana/Chicano Studies
  • Santiago Vaquera Vasquez, professor with the Department of Spanish and Portuguese
  • Bianca Camarillo, graduate student
Tags
University Showcase #latinxcommunitiesUniversity of New Mexico
Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
See stories by Megan Kamerick