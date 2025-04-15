New details emerge of Coronado incursion and pueblo battles

© 2025 KUNM
By Megan Kamerick
Published April 15, 2025 at 4:30 PM MDT
Computer model rendering of the ancient Tiguex Pueblo of Piedras Marcadas.
Courtesy of Dennis Holloway, Architect, and Matthew Schmader
Computer model rendering of the ancient Tiguex Pueblo of Piedras Marcadas.

University Showcase, 04/15 8a: When the Coronado Expedition came to New Mexico in 1540, there were 12 to 16 inhabited pueblos just in the middle Rio Grande Valley with as many as 10,000 to 20,000 people living here. Matthew Schmader has spent years studying archeological evidence around this incursion into the Southwest and the battles that ensued with Pueblo people. His new book chronicles his work uncovering Piedras Marcadas Pueblo, a village of over 1,000 rooms located in what is now Albuquerque. His book, “Uncovering America’s First War: Contact, Conflict, and Coronado’s Expedition to the Rio Grande” was just published by University of New Mexico Press. Schmader is also an adjunct professor in Anthropology and says this war has a large cultural significance beyond the battles.

Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
