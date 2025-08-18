Brain researchers host a teach-in to Stand Up For Science

University Showcase, 8/19, 8:30a: University of New Mexico neuroscience researchers will hold a teach-in event Aug. 23 as part of Stand Up For Science. The national movement began earlier this year in the wake of what it called devastating cuts to federal research funding and infrastructure, as well as government censorship of scientific work. Stand Up For Science has been holding rallies across the country since February as well as education events.

While many news stories have focused on private Ivy League schools, the Trump Administration has actually targeted public universities and colleges the most with funding terminations. That’s according to a review of Treasury Department data by the Center for American Progress. The cuts have disrupted studies and prompted fears of a scientist brain drain to other countries.

The New Mexico Stand up For Science event, "Brainwaves and Breakthroughs," will take place on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Downtown Albuquerque Library.

GUESTS:

Kalina Fahey, post-doctoral fellow at UNM Center on Alcohol, Substance Use and Addictions, and local coordinator for Stand Up For Science New Mexico

Nicole (Nikki) Maphis, post-doctoral fellow, UNM School of Medicine

Sam McKenzie, assistant professor, UNM Department of Neurosciences

Dr. Fernando Valenzuela, Regents Professor, UNM School of Medicine