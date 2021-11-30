Science Education

-
The Children's Hour 12/14 Sat 9a: Hear our chat with astronaut Christina Koch who is aboard the International Space Station recorded live at the…
The Children's Hour 11/30 Sat 9a: It's not earth shattering information that earthquakes and volcanoes are among the most destructive events on our…
The Children's Hour, 10/12 Sat 9a: Does an animal have to be adorable to be appreciated? How do under appreciated animals like snakes, bugs, lizards and…
The Children's Hour, 8/31 Sat 9a: This week we explore the wonder of sound. Sounds can transport you to another time, bring you to unseen places, tell…
The Children's Hour 8/17 Sat 9a: In a galaxy far, far away, we can tell there’s a black hole at its center. We know this because of the Very Large Array,…
The Children's Hour, 7/27 Sat 9a: This week on The Children’s Hour learn about the summer birds of the Rio Grande Valley with our young naturalist friend,…
This week on The Children's Hour, we’re broadcasting live from Albuquerque’s Open Space Visitor Center with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. The Kids Crew…
This week on The Children’s Hour, what happens when the wilderness is the classroom? Teacher Jen Chavez Miller and her 8th graders from Albuquerque’s…
The Children's Hour, Sat 4/13 9a: Do you love looking for nature? Then you’re ready for the City Nature Challenge! Laurel Ladwig will explain how citizen…
The Children's Hour, 9/29 Sat 9a: We’ve invited Dr. Sandra Brantley from UNM’s Museum of Southwestern Biology to help us understand, and maybe even learn…