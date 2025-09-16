New Mexico Chicano art finds new life through exhibit and research

University Showcase, 9/16, 8:30a: New Mexico had a vibrant Chicano arts movement in the 1970s, particularly around Las Vegas, but very little of it has been documented. Two University of New Mexico professors are working to change that with a new exhibition showcasing six artists and the events that informed their work. There will also be a catalog from UNM Press later this year, and a new archive at the Center for Southwest Research.

Irene Vásquez, chair of the Chicana and Chicano Studies Department and director of the Southwest Hispanic Research Institute, and art history professor Ray Hernández-Durán are the curators of the exhibit “Voces Del Pueblo: Artists of the Lavantamiento Chicano in New Mexico.” It will be at the National Hispanic Cultural Center through February 8. There are also a number of events and lectures related to the exhibit .

Albuquerque Museum "Realidades de Nuevo México" by Francisco Lefebre

The exhibit features six artists, all of whom attended New Mexico Highlands University and studied with Pedro Rodríguez, the first chair of Chicano Studies at the school:

Ignacio Jaramillo

Juanita J. Lavadie

Francisco LeFebre

Noel Márquez

Roberta Márquez

Adelita M. Medina

