From fish noses to film industry stereotypes: UNM graduate students show off their work
University Showcase, 11/25, 8a: The University of New Mexico hosted Research and Discovery week recently on campus with all kinds of events showcasing scholarship and programs at UNM. One of the most popular annual events is LoboBITES. More than 60 graduate students competed for one of 12 slots this year. They have just three minutes and one slide to explain their research. And they need to be able to do it in a way that the general public can understand while showing why their research is important.
Featured students on this episode:
- Benjamin Garcia - Biology - Nasal Immunity in Fish: More Organized Than We Thought
- Gabriela Guajardo - Chicana & Chicano Studies - "Talamewood": The Sparkling Cinematography of Colonization in the New Southwest
- Jessica Nico - Speech & Hearing Sciences - Diversifying the Field Starts at the Source: Neurodivergent Student Experiences in an SHS Graduate Program
- Oona Takano - Biology - Drivers of Bird Body Size Adaptation: Are Birds Shrinking?
- April Yazza - Educational Leadership - Fighting Modern Monsters: A Narrative Inquiry into the Professional and Social Well-Being of Indigenous Student Affairs Educators