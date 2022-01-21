© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
women_s_focus_logo.jpg
Women's Focus

Exploring civil rights and the vote

Published January 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST
Yolanda_King_1995.jpg
John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com from Laurel Maryland, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
/
The late Yolanda King daughter of M L K

Sat 1/22,12pm. After a conversation with Heather Ferguson, executive director of Common Cause NM, about the war on voting rights as well as their work to move democracy forward including voting reforms in New Mexico, Carol Boss will be airing 2 interviews she recorded in 2005 for Peace Talks Radio. One is with Dr. Dorothy Cotton, civil rights activist and colleague of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. The other is a conversation with Yolanda King, the eldest child of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King.

Women's Focus