Exploring civil rights and the vote

Sat 1/22,12pm. After a conversation with Heather Ferguson, executive director of Common Cause NM, about the war on voting rights as well as their work to move democracy forward including voting reforms in New Mexico, Carol Boss will be airing 2 interviews she recorded in 2005 for Peace Talks Radio. One is with Dr. Dorothy Cotton, civil rights activist and colleague of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. The other is a conversation with Yolanda King, the eldest child of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King.