Changing the face of politics

Sat. May 14, 12p: on this week's Women's Focus Carol Boss speaks with Sondra Roeuny, executive director of EMERGE New Mexico, an organization that inspires, recruits, and trains women to run for elected office. She also has a conversation with Kayt Peck, Las Vegas (NM) poet laureate, about loss and moving on in life after her home in the village of Rociada burned down. And lastly, Carol talks with Planned Parenthood about the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion and the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.