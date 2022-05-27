Barbara Lee: speaking truth to power

Sat. 5/28 12:00p. Carol Boss speaks with documentary filmmaker, Abby Ginzberg, whose film tells the complex story of beloved California congresswoman Barbara Lee, a steadfast voice for human rights, peace and economic and racial justice. She was the lone vote in opposition to the broad authorization of military force following the September 11th attacks. In 2001, she issued a strident warning in the House of Representatives: “Let us not become the evil we deplore.” They also talk about the many challenges Barbara Lee faced early in her life and how the poverty, racism, and domestic violence she witnessed formed her deep convictions.

Carol talks too with Ellie Rushforth, reproductive attorney with the New Mexico ACLU and Miranda Viscoli, founder of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.