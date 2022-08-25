Sat. 8/27, 12p: On Women's Focus, Carol Boss speaks with four young Palestinian and Israeli leaders who share their experiences of living amidst conflict and violence. At "Tomorrow's Women's" (formerly known as "Creativity for Peace") summer camp this year in northern New Mexico, they partnered in training the next generation of compassionate leaders and peacemakers to resolve conflicts and inspire action.

Carol also has a conversation with Paula Young Shelton, the daughter of civil rights leader Ambassador Andrew Young, a close colleague of Martin Luther King, Jr., plus - a short conversation with New Mexico Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury.