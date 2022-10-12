An untold story

Carol Boss airs again, upon request, an interview she recorded almost 1 1/2 years ago with author Judy Batalion, whose book The Light of Days, an immediate NY Times bestseller, is the untold and amazing story of Jewish women and girls' Resistance Fighters in Hitler's Ghettos during World War 2. The book has been optioned by Steven Spielberg for a major motion picture for which Judy Batalion is co-writing the screenplay.

Carol also speaks with Susan Sherman (NYC), one of the founders of IKON, a major feminist publication with artists, poets, writers and activists during a pivotal era in women's history featuring international voices. There is an upcoming important and celebratory event on zoom with the archival release of IKON's magazine issues online for all to access.