Black culture, Black history and Black voices

Sat. 2/11, 12pm: Carol Boss welcomes writer, director and producer Vy Higginsen who created the 1983 musical "Mama, I Want To Sing" based on the life of her sister Doris Troy and her dream to become a singer. The musical ran for 8 years in East Harlem with 2800 performances. It became the longest-running Black off-Broadway musical in the history of American theater.

The 40th-anniversary production has returned to New York for its Black History Month celebration.