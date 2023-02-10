© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
women_s_focus_logo.jpg
Women's Focus

Black culture, Black history and Black voices

By Carol Boss
Published February 10, 2023 at 12:11 PM MST
mamaiwanttosing.png

Sat. 2/11, 12pm: Carol Boss welcomes writer, director and producer Vy Higginsen who created the 1983 musical "Mama, I Want To Sing"  based on the life of her sister Doris Troy and her dream to become a singer.  The musical ran for 8 years in East Harlem with 2800 performances. It became the longest-running Black off-Broadway musical in the history of American theater.

The 40th-anniversary production has returned to  New York for its Black History Month celebration.

Women's Focus
Carol Boss
See stories by Carol Boss