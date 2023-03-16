© 2023 KUNM
Women's Focus

Elevating the voices of women

By Carol Boss
Published March 16, 2023 at 5:43 AM MDT
speaking_while_female.png

Sat. 3/18, 12p. Did you ever wonder why all the greatest speeches in history were given by men? At least that's what the history books have told us.

Carol Boss talks with Dana Rubin, author of the new book "Speaking While Female: 75 Extraordinary Speeches by American Women, " which advocates for women's voices.

She spent two years digging into archives, memoirs, out-of-print books, and old newspapers, excavating speeches by women - hundreds and thousands of them.

It turns out the history books are wrong. Women have been speaking up, loudly and proudly, for centuries about every issue under the sun and sharing their knowledge, stirring up their audiences, and changing the world with their words.

