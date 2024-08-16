A conversation with Christie Green, author of "Moonlight Elk, One Woman's Hunt for Food and Freedom"

Sat. 8/17 12p.: On Women’s Focus; hear Christie Green, a hunter and landscape-designer who lives in Santa Fe. She talks about her book, "Moonlight Elk, One Woman's Hunt for Food and Freedom."

Praise for the book:

""Moonlight Elk courageous, pro-woman prose that unfolds in the crucible of the natural world.”—Holly Morris, director of "Exposure" and author of Adventure Divas: Searching the Globe for Women Who Are Changing the World."

