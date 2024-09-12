A collection of special programs!

Sat. 09/14 12P

Media-Ready Feminism

Fifty-One Percent

On this week’s 51%, we hit the books. University of Virginia Professor Andrea Press explains how today’s media can better represent women in her book, "Media-Ready Feminism and Everyday Sexism: How U.S. Audiences Create Meaning Across Platforms." And Dr. Sharon Ufberg speaks with Take the Lead’s Gloria Feldt about her latest title, "Intentioning: Sex, Power, Pandemics, and How Women Will Take the Lead for Everyone’s Good."

Dowry Deaths in India: A Continuing Tragedy

Women's International News Gathering Service (WINGS)

Multi-voice discussion about the history and current practice of dowry and mahar in India today. India still loses thousands of women every year to so-called dowry deaths.

The Art of Healing: Finding Strength Through Frida Kahlo

Making Contact: Frequencies of Change Media

We take a look at one of the most prolific Mexican artists, Frida Kahlo, and how she inspired the Latina artist collective “The Phoenix Fridas.”

The Trauma of Caste: A Dalit Feminist Meditation

Making Contact: Frequencies of Change Media

Caste—one of the oldest systems of exclusion in the world—is thriving. Despite the ban on Untouchability 70 years ago, caste impacts 1.9 billion people in the world. Every 15 minutes, a crime is perpetrated against a Dalit person. The average age of death for Dalit women is just 39. And the wreckages of caste are replicated here in the U.S., too—erupting online with rape and death threats, showing up at work, and forcing countless Dalits to live in fear of being outed.

