2016 Legislature

For a decade, local nurses lightened the load on the state’s emergency rooms by answering health questions via phone 24/7. But due to a lack of funding,…
Lawmakers wrapped up a special session this week and passed measures to address a budget deficit of about $600 million. KUNM’s Elaine Baumgartel got some…
KUNM Call In Show 9/29/ 8a: Governor Susana Martinez expected to soon call lawmakers back to Santa Fe for a special session. They must deal with a budget…
Five health clinics housed in public schools are set to lose their state funding this summer. Now the state health department is trying to decide where…
A new state law that governs ride-booking companies like Uber goes into effect next month. But before it becomes official, state regulators have to write…
Polls show New Mexicans believe their government is corrupt. State lawmakers say that while there may be a few bad apples, the system we have is…
During the 2016 legislative session, the People, Power and Democracy project tracked efforts to address ethics, accountability and money in politics. This…
Over the past few years New Mexico has used short-term solutions to balance the budget without raising taxes. But if oil and gas prices stay low, it will…
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas on Monday brought felony charges against a former state senator accused of using his office to make money on a…
In front of a group of commercial real estate developers, Gov. Susana Martinez signed a bill she said will make the campaign finance system more accurate…