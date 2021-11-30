© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Abbas Akhil

  • 6839199726_f19832b01e_k.jpg
    Local News
    YNMG & COVID: Keeping The Faith
    In episode 42, we talk to people of diverse faith backgrounds about how the pandemic is affecting them and their worship practices. On Monday, Legacy…