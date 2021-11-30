Administrative Office of the Courts

-
Julie Ann Grimm from the Santa Fe Reporter shares some insight on what happened in the House Appropriations Committee when the Administrative Office of…
-
Hundreds of families in New Mexico are involved in child abuse and neglect cases, but the state says there aren’t enough lawyers they can appoint to…
-
In Bernalillo County’s Metro Court, judges hear cases about drunk driving, domestic violence, drugs, traffic tickets, and small civil claims. It’s the…
-
How quickly criminal cases work their way through the system has a big impact on defendants’ lives. And it’s been a little over a year since the state…
-
KUNM Call In Show Thu. 3/10 8a: New Mexico's Supreme Court created a new set of rules aimed at clearing a backlog of cases in Bernalillo County's criminal…