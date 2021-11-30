adult education

-
President Biden has laid out his vision for the future of public education, which includes a nationwide community college tuition waiver for all Americans…
-
UPDATE 1/31 2p: Peña-Hanson says she is no longer supporting both bills and that Gordon Bernell Charter School will focus only on HB 152. New Mexico…
-
An in-studio talk with Hannah Colton, public health reporter for KUNM, where we discuss the education proposals on the docket for the 54th session of the…
-
Tucked inside a major education bill New Mexico lawmakers are considering is an age cap that would ban public schools from getting funding for students…
-
Imagine when you walk out of your house the road signs are blank. Billboards, too. You try to order breakfast at that new brunch place, but you have to…