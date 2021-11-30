-
The standard bus fare in Albuquerque is a dollar, or two bucks for a day pass. Community advocates have long called on the city to make the busses free…
Let’s Talk NM 12/5 8a: The long delayed Albuquerque Rapid Transit line (ART) officially began running buses along Central Avenue this past Saturday. We'll…
At night, for long stretches of road on large busy streets and residential ones, it’s completely dark in Southeast Albuquerque’s International District.…
Millions in federal funding has been up in the air for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit system, or ART, since its construction in 2016. The money’s now a…
Friday 5/18 8a: During the spring semester, professors with the School of Architecture taught two classes where students did projects around Albuquerque,…
Construction workers tore up Albuquerque’s main avenue for well over a year installing ART, or Albuquerque Rapid Transit. And even though the new stations…
By the end of this year, Albuquerque drivers will be able to head up and down Central Avenue without seeing bulldozers and cranes. Heavy construction on…
The Albuquerque Rapid Transit project is looking to attract new riders. That means cameras: on buses, at ART stops, and at intersections.Construction…
The feds released a report on the most dangerous intersection in central New Mexico for pedestrians. It links improvements there to the controversial…
The city of Albuquerque received word Tuesday that it got the OK on federal support to build a bus rapid transit system. The Albuquerque Rapid Transit…