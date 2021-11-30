American History

-
The Children's Hour: Sat 8/18 9a: Take a trip with The Children's Hour to Chaco Canyon. This UNESCO World Heritage Site was the center of Pueblo…
-
The Children's Hour Sat 2/24 9a: History is being made every day, and kids are part of the story. 14 year old Donovan Smith, an unsung hero of black…
-
The Children's Hour, Sat 2/17 9a: Continuing in our unsung heroes of Black History series, we’ll be joined this week by UNM Professor of Africana Studies,…
-
The Children's Hour, 2/3 Sat 9a: February is Black History Month, and we'll talk about the unique history black Americans have in our country, and find…
-
We kicked off Women’s History Month with a visit from a woman making history in New Mexico, Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham. Plus, we learned why we…