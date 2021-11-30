at-risk students

-
As New Mexico students settle back into the classroom, the Public Education Department is getting a new leader. Dr. Ryan Stewart was hired just a few…
-
The New Mexico legislature this spring passed increases in education funding, in response to a judge’s order saying the state has violated the…
-
Albuquerque Public Schools has finalized a nearly $1.5 billion budget. It reflects a nearly 14% hike in state funding, even though enrollment is dropping.…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 2/7 8a: Early childhood is a crucial time for learning and development. It’s on the minds of many lawmakers this session, and…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 1/24 8a: Fixing inequalities in New Mexico’s public school system is a top priority for lawmakers this year. This Thursday morning…
-
Public education is the top issue as state lawmakers begin their 60-day session on Tuesday, and there’s oil and gas money to spend.Every school district…