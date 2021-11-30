-
Jeff Proctor from the Santa Fe Reporter joins me to give some historical context into criminal justice reform in New Mexico. He also provides details on…
New Mexico’s three Roman Catholic dioceses have begun the process of turning over thousands of records related to priest sex abuse and cover-up.In early…
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe now acknowledges 78 New Mexico priests accused of sexually abusing children since the 1930s. But many other accused priests…
On Tuesday, Sept. 4, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas ordered the state’s three Roman Catholic dioceses to give up decades’ worth of church…
Attorneys general across the country are claiming that a 2016 law is preventing the Drug Enforcement Agency from stopping the overprescribing of opioid…
New Mexico’s attorney general is opposing a move by President Trump to undo an Obama-era rule protecting nursing home patients.The rule in question would…
New Mexico’s top prosecutor is taking one of the state’s largest health care providers to court over alleged tax fraud. Attorney General Hector Balderas…
Attorneys General in New Mexico and California are suing the federal government over its delay of Obama-era air pollution rules. The Trump…
Officials from a hospital in Las Vegas are responding to concerns about the closure of the ob-gyn unit there more than six months ago.The CEO of Alta…