Aztec High School

School districts in New Mexico have options when it comes to trying to protect students and staff from violence. Rio Rancho Public Schools recently rolled…
The head of the state department that oversees behavioral health services is at odds with Governor Susana Martinez’s administration over how to handle gun…
Some local schools encouraged their students to protest on Wednesday. But Rio Rancho High School was not one them.A little before 10 o’clock, about 15…
UPDATE Friday 12:00 p.m.Authorities say heroes helped save lives during a deadly shooting at a New Mexico high school.San Juan County Sheriff Ken…