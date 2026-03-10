The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission will soon decide whether or not the private equity firm Blackstone Infrastructure will acquire PNM’s parent company. The proposed $11.5 billion acquisition of the Public Service Company of New Mexico has drawn fierce resistance. This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico we’re talking to the players at the center of the whole debate, and we’d love to hear from you! Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 9.

Listen • 0:30