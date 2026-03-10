© 2026 KUNM
  • Protesters outside a NM Public Regulation Commission meeting February 17 at the University of New Mexico. The PRC was seeking public input on a controversial deal between private equity firm Blackstone Infrastructure and the Public Service Company of New Mexico's parent company, TXNM.
    Public Health New Mexico
    Let's Talk the PNM/Blackstone deal
    Daniel Montaño, Florian Knowles
    The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission will soon decide whether or not the private equity firm Blackstone Infrastructure will acquire PNM’s parent company. The proposed $11.5 billion acquisition of the Public Service Company of New Mexico has drawn fierce resistance. This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico we’re talking to the players at the center of the whole debate, and we’d love to hear from you! Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 9.