Brent Earnest

-
A U.S. District Court judge has found the Human Services Department secretary in contempt of court after hearings this summer when state employees…
-
In an ongoing, decades-long conflict about whether public assistance in New Mexico is available to people who need it most, a federal judge has…
-
For the first time since allegations surfaced that state employees falsify food stamps applications, New Mexicans heard testimony from public officials…
-
A federal court hearing on whether New Mexico is fit to process applications for food stamps and Medicaid is set to wrap up on Wednesday, July 6. Top…
-
Court proceedings were paused in a hearing about the slow processing of food stamps applications last week when it seemed like a former state employee…