-
The Senate Judiciary Committee is voting on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination. A full Senate vote on the nomination is expected as early…
-
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in high school, Christine Blasey Ford, are…
-
President Trump holds a news conference following the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. In a speech Tuesday, Trump defended his "America…
-
Kavanaugh hearings begin: Opening statements are underway in the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. At 53, Kavanaugh would…