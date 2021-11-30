budget 2020

-
In episode 77 we dive into the state’s special legislative session that started today. The primary reason for the emergency meeting is to address the…
With one day left in the 54th legislative session, Gwyneth Doland from New Mexico PBS joins me to talk about the bills that passed and the bills that will…
Matt Grubs from New Mexico PBS joins the program to talk about Senate Joint Resolution 7. What is SJ7? If it passes it would pave the way for New Mexico…
Julie Ann Grimm from the Santa Fe Reporter joins me to wrap up the week. We discuss the sexual harassment non disclosure agreement bill, budget secrecy in…
We are halfway through the legislative session and thought it would be a great idea if Kevin McDonald, Executive Producer for New Mexico PBS stopped by…
Matt Grubs from New Mexico PBS talks with me about some of the budget issues being addressed in this year's session. The Legal Settlement Transparency…