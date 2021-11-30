Children's Media

-
The Children's Hour, Sat 9/22 9a: This Saturday on The Children’s Hour we’re bringing you a taste of Globalquerque, the music festival that brings the…
The Children's Hour, Sat 9/8 9a: Take a trip with us to Argentina with our special guest, Cristina Baccin. She will share Argentinian music such as…
The Children's Hour, 9/1 Sat 9a: Learn how kids and families can be a part of building the southwest’s only urban National Wildlife Refuge, the Valle De…
The Children's Hour Sat 8/11 9a: Butterflies will be fluttering by the studio as we learn about the butterflies and bees of New Mexico. Learn something…
The Children's Hour, Sat 7/21 9a: Our series continues with Classical Kids Part Two - Piano and Winds with the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival’s Deborah…
How does one date Planet Earth? How old is the earth, and how do scientists figure out the age of rocks? Geochronologist, Dr. Matt Heizler from the New…