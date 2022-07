A judge Thursday dismissed a second-degree murder charge against former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser. He was accused of killing Antonio Valenzuela with a controversial chokehold technique during a traffic stop in 2020. Justin Garcia, public safety reporter with the Las Cruces Sun-News who's been following the case closely, spoke with KUNM about why it was the judge — not the jury — who declared Smelser not guilty.

Listen • 4:52