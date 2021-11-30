coronvirus

-
The state Public Education Department Monday, July 26, released updated COVID-19 guidance for next school year. The next day, the CDC released stricter…
-
Unlike the class of 2020, which had virtual graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic, Albuquerque Public Schools announced Monday, April 5, that this…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of more than 20,000 people across the Mountain West. One of those people was Belarmina Martinez, a mother of...
-
New Mexico To Allow Limited Patio Dining At Restaurants – Associated PressLimited outdoor dining will be allowed at New Mexico restaurants beginning…
-
New Mexico Likely To Extend Public Health Orders Into May – Associated PressGov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday public health orders aimed at…