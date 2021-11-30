Department of Public Safety

-
New Mexico high schoolers are more than twice as likely to vape nicotine than use traditional tobacco products, according to the state’s Department of…
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sent 50 state police officers to Albuquerque this summer to fight escalating violent crime. Public records show there wasn’t…
When Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sent 50 state police officers to patrol parts of Albuquerque in mid-May, Mayor Tim Keller announced the operation, saying…
Study Low-Cost Loans To State Employees — PASSEDWhen folks in New Mexico need quick money for things like groceries or medical bills, they often turn to…
An House bill aimed at bringing New Mexico driver’s licenses into compliance with the federal REAL ID Act is advancing in Santa Fe. It would allow people…